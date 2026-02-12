Japanese oil and gas group Inpex sees LNG supply shortfall in Asia in 2035

TOKYO, Feb 12 : Inpex, Japan's biggest oil and gas producer, expects global demand for liquefied natural gas to grow by 75 per cent to some 700 million metric tons annually in 2035, potentially resulting in a supply shortfall in the Pacific coastal region, including Asia.

Inpex, which runs the Ichthys LNG project in Australia and develops the Abadi LNG facility in Indonesia, among other assets, expects global LNG demand to increase from the current level of 400 million tonnes per year driven by the needs of the Asia-Oceania region, it said in its results presentation published on Thursday.

It forecast an annual supply shortfall in the Pacific coastal region of 231 million tons in 2035, and expects oversupply of 137 million tonnes and 56 million tonnes in the Atlantic coastal region and the Indian Ocean coastal region, respectively.

Inpex reported a 7.8 per cent fall in net profit to 393.8 billion yen ($2.6 billion) in the year to December on weaker oil prices. It forecasts a 16.2 per cent decrease in profit this year to 330 billion yen as lower oil prices are expected to persist.

($1 = 153.0100 yen)