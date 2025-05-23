Japanese tycoon Yanai buys Uniqlo building in Milan for $339 million, source says

MILAN :The family office of Japanese billionaire Tadashi Yanai, founder and chief executive of Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing , has agreed to buy a building in Milan for about 300 million euros ($339 million), a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

Yanai, Japan's richest man, is buying the building from U.S. property firm Hines, the source added. Hines declined to comment. Yanai could not immediately be reached for comment.

Hines bought the building in 2016 and renovated it. Located near Milan's main Duomo square, the building stands across from the city's Starbucks Reserve Roastery in the elegant Piazza Cordusio.

Ynai was advised by JLL. The real estate and investment management services firm confirmed it worked as an adviser for a family office involved in the transaction, without giving further details.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The sale was first reported by Green Street News, which said that Yanai had recently bought also a Uniqlo-occupied building in Amsterdam and another one in London.

($1 = 0.8855 euros)