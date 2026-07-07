Logo
Logo

Business

Japan's ban on jet fuel exports to Russia includes indirect shipments
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Japan's ban on jet fuel exports to Russia includes indirect shipments

Japan's ban on jet fuel exports to Russia includes indirect shipments

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Ryosei Akazawa answers a question during the upper house budget committee session at the Parliament in Tokyo, Japan, April 7, 2026. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

07 Jul 2026 05:43PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO, July 7 : Japan's ban on jet fuel exports to Russia includes shipments via third countries or transferred at sea, Japanese Trade Minister Ryosei Akazawa said on Tuesday.

Reuters reported on Friday that Russia is poised to import a jet fuel cargo originating from Japan via traders, as Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure have caused a fuel crisis.

• Japan, in coordination with the G7 and others in the international community, has banned exports of "a range of items to Russia as part of the sanctions against Russia, and jet fuel is also subject to these export bans," Akazawa said, when asked about the report.

• While declining to comment on specific cases, he said the ban covered exports to Russia through third countries, including ship-to-ship transfers at sea.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Akazawa said the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry was working to prevent sanctions evasion by raising awareness among industry, issuing warnings, and sharing information with domestic and overseas authorities.

• "We will continue to implement strict export controls in collaboration with other countries, while taking the international situation into account," he said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement