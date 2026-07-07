Japan's ban on jet fuel exports to Russia includes indirect shipments

TOKYO, July 7 : Japan's ban on jet fuel exports to Russia includes shipments via third countries or transferred at sea, Japanese Trade Minister Ryosei Akazawa said on Tuesday.

Reuters reported on Friday that Russia is poised to import a jet fuel cargo originating from Japan via traders, as Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure have caused a fuel crisis.

• Japan, in coordination with the G7 and others in the international community, has banned exports of "a range of items to Russia as part of the sanctions against Russia, and jet fuel is also subject to these export bans," Akazawa said, when asked about the report.

• While declining to comment on specific cases, he said the ban covered exports to Russia through third countries, including ship-to-ship transfers at sea.

• Akazawa said the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry was working to prevent sanctions evasion by raising awareness among industry, issuing warnings, and sharing information with domestic and overseas authorities.

• "We will continue to implement strict export controls in collaboration with other countries, while taking the international situation into account," he said.