Japan's corporate service prices rise 3% in April

TOKYO, May 27 : A key gauge of Japan's service-sector inflation rose 3.0 per cent in April from a year earlier, data showed on Wednesday, reinforcing the central bank's view that a tight labour market is pushing firms to pass rising costs on to consumers.

The Bank of Japan has stressed the need to see inflation durably hit its 2 per cent target driven by rising wages and services prices, rather than higher raw material costs, to proceed with further interest rate hikes.

The increase in the services producer price index, which tracks the prices companies charge each other for services, followed a revised 3.3 per cent gain in March, BOJ data showed.

The BOJ ended a decade-long, massive stimulus programme in 2024 and in December raised short-term interest rates to 0.75 per cent on the view Japan was on the cusp of durably meeting its 2 per cent inflation target.

With consumer inflation having exceeded its 2 per cent target for nearly four years, the central bank has signaled its readiness to keep hiking borrowing costs if prices continue to rise steadily accompanied by higher wages.