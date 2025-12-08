Japan's JERA signs first long-term LNG export deal with India's Torrent Power

NEW DELHI, Dec 8 : Japan's top power generator JERA has signed its first long-term liquefied natural gas export deal with India's Torrent Power to deliver 4 LNG cargoes annually for 10 years from 2027, the Japanese company said on Monday.

Torrent Power will use the LNG, to be supplied on a delivered basis, for its 2,730 megawatt (MW) capacity of power plants in India.

It will also use the LNG cargoes for sale to households, small industries and the transport sector, JERA said.

"The partnership strategically leverages the complementary seasonal demand patterns of Japan and India," it said in a statement.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

JERA will use its global fleet during Japan's lower demand months while supplying to Torrent Power during India's high demand summer months.

Looking ahead, JERA will continue to build a robust LNG portfolio across the Middle East, Asia, and the United States, to develop resilience against market volatility, the company said.

JERA is a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power.