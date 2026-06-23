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Japan's Katayama, US Treasury's Bessent hold online talks to discuss yen, TBS reports
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Japan's Katayama, US Treasury's Bessent hold online talks to discuss yen, TBS reports

Japan's Katayama, US Treasury's Bessent hold online talks to discuss yen, TBS reports

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama attends the upper house budget committee session at the parliament in Tokyo, Japan April 7, 2026. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo/File Photo

23 Jun 2026 05:47AM (Updated: 23 Jun 2026 05:57AM)
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TOKYO, June 22 : Japanese Finance Minister Katayama held an online meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent late Monday to discuss the yen's sharp decline, local broadcaster TBS reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The discussions focused on policy responses to the historically weak yen, potentially including the possibility of currency intervention, TBS said.

The yen briefly weakened to around 161.9 late Monday, just shy of a two-year low reached last week. A break above 161.96 would take the yen to its weakest level since 1986.

Tokyo spent a record 11.7 trillion yen ($72.44 billion) intervening in foreign exchange markets between late April and early May.

Source: Reuters
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