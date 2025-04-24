Japan's Nidec report record annual profit, US tariffs a concern

TOKYO :Japanese electric motor maker Nidec reported a larger-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday and forecast a record annual operating profit, although it warned of uncertainty in the global economic outlook due to new U.S. tariffs.

The Kyoto-based company predicted an operating profit of 260 billion yen ($1.82 billion) for the current business year to March 2026, up from an actual profit of 240.2 billion yen in the one just ended.

For the three months that ended March 31, it posted an operating profit of 65.4 billion yen, up from an operating loss of 5.2 billion yen a year earlier, when its profitability was hit by the costs of a restructuring.

The quarterly result beat analysts' average estimate of a 62.4 billion yen profit, according to data compiled by LSEG.

($1 = 142.8300 yen)