Japan's Nidec to submit improvement plan to stock exchange, skips annual forecast
Nidec Corp's logo is pictured at an earnings results news conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

14 Nov 2025 02:46PM (Updated: 14 Nov 2025 03:09PM)
TOKYO :Nidec said on Friday it will submit an improvement plan to the Tokyo Stock Exchange after being placed on a "special alert" over inadequacies in its internal controls and accounting practices.

The Japanese electric motor maker refrained from issuing a new annual operating profit forecast for the year to March 2026, having scrapped its previous 260 billion yen ($1.68 billion) guidance in late October.

It said a probe by a third-party committee into suspected inappropriate accounting practices was ongoing, and that if false representations are found, they could have a significant and widespread impact on the company's financial statements.

Nidec said it plans to submit a draft improvement plan to regulators by mid-December and disclose progress in January.

($1=154.4500 yen)

Source: Reuters
