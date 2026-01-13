Japan's Nikkei hits all-time high as markets track Wall Street rally

TOKYO, Jan 13 : Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a record high on Tuesday, playing catch-up with Wall Street's recent two-day rally after a public holiday in the Asian nation.

Investor sentiment was further lifted by a sharply weaker yen than when Tokyo last closed on Friday, as a softer currency increases the value of overseas earnings for Japan's export-heavy corporations.

Japanese investors, like global peers, mostly appeared unfazed by the U.S. Justice Department's criminal investigation of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The Nikkei jumped 3.6 per cent to a record 53,814.79 within the first 10 minutes of trade.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The broader Topix rose as much as 2.4 per cent to as high as 3,599.31, also a record peak.

Overnight, the Dow and S&P 500 both climbed to all-time peaks, with tech shares among the outperformers.

Standouts in early trading in the Nikkei included Toyota Motor, which advanced 5 per cent, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, with a nearly 6 per cent jump.