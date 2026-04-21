Logo
Logo

Business

Japan's Nojima to buy Hitachi's consumer appliances unit for more than $630 million, Nikkei reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Japan's Nojima to buy Hitachi's consumer appliances unit for more than $630 million, Nikkei reports

Japan's Nojima to buy Hitachi's consumer appliances unit for more than $630 million, Nikkei reports

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nojima, an electronics retail company, is displayed at the entrance of their store in Fujisawa, south of Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jack Tarrant/File Photo

21 Apr 2026 01:26AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

April 21 : Japanese electronics retailer Nojima is planning to buy Hitachi's consumer appliances unit Hitachi Global Life Solutions for more than 100 billion yen ($630.32 million), the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday. 

Under the agreement, Nojima will buy at least a majority of shares in the unit, which handles the conglomerate's white goods businesses in Japan, the report said, adding that the deal will be announced soon. 

Hitachi is expected to retain some of its shares in the unit. 

The acquisition, which according to Nikkei is Nojima's largest ever, is expected to boost the company's product development capabilities.

($1 = 158.6500 yen)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement