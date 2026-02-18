Japan's Norinchukin books $95 million profit in third quarter

TOKYO, Feb 18 : Japan's Norinchukin Bank on Wednesday reported net profit of 14.6 billion yen ($95 million) for October-December, compared with a loss of 520.5 billion yen over the same period the previous year.

That marked the unlisted bank's third consecutive quarter of profit. It followed an annual loss of $12.63 in the last financial year due to a fall in the value of its foreign sovereign bond portfolio.

For the financial year through March 2027, Norinchukin forecast profit of 50 billion to 100 billion yen, versus 30 billion to 70 billion yen forecast for this year.

The bank had 1.07 trillion yen of unrealised loss in its bond portfolio at the end of December.

It had built up holdings of U.S. and European sovereign debt which plummeted in value when central bank interest rates began to rise from 2022. Selling down those positions in the last financial year resulted in realised loss.

Norinchukin is the principal financial institution for farm, forestry and fishing cooperatives. Unlike most banks, it earns much of its money through securities investment rather than lending.

($1 = 153.4100 yen)