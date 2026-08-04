Japan's strategic oil reserves rise by 3 days of consumption in July

TOKYO, Aug 4 : Japan's strategic crude oil reserves rose by three days to the equivalent of 202 days of consumption in July despite the prolonged Iran war as it secured alternative supply, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Tuesday.

• Stockpiles in June had fallen by the equivalent of four days of consumption, following declines of five days in May and 27 days in April.

• As of August 1, combined reserves, including public, private and jointly held stocks with oil producing-countries, stood at the equivalent of 202 days of domestic consumption.

• No decisions have been made to release further stockpiles since May.

• Japan imported 94 per cent of its crude oil from the Middle East in 2025.