Japan's top currency diplomat: on alert to currency moves

TOKYO, Sept 4 : Japan's top currency diplomat, Atsushi Mimura, said on Friday he remained on alert to exchange-rate moves.

"We remain in constant contact with U.S. authorities," Mimura told reporters.

The dollar fell to 155.305 yen after Mimura's comments, as market participants remained on alert over the chance of another yen-buying intervention by authorities.

The yen jumped 2 per cent against the dollar on Thursday, fueling speculation that Japanese officials had intervened to shore up the currency, though there was no evidence of official action.

Mimura's Friday remarks followed those he made on Thursday that he remained on alert over developments in the currency market, adding that he was not yet comfortable with recent yen moves.