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JD.com launches Joybuy in Europe, targeting Amazon
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JD.com launches Joybuy in Europe, targeting Amazon

JD.com launches Joybuy in Europe, targeting Amazon

FILE PHOTO: JD.COM logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

16 Mar 2026 08:04AM
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LONDON, March 16 : Chinese e‑commerce giant JD.com on Monday launched its Joybuy online marketplace in the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, stepping up its push beyond its home market and taking aim at market leader Amazon.

JD.com wants to internationalise its business and last year agreed to buy German electronics retailer Ceconomy, owner of the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands, for 2.2 billion euros ($2.52 billion).

The launch comes as Chinese retailers and brands have been expanding abroad in the U.S. and Europe, looking for new growth drivers away from the cut-throat competition and weak consumer demand they face at home. 

Joybuy's website and app will sell products across technology, appliances, beauty, homeware, and grocery.

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Its platform will also feature dedicated brand stores including L'Oreal, Braun, DeLonghi, BRITA, and Bodum.

JD.com said prices will be "competitive". 

FAST DELIVERY IS KEY SELLING POINT

Fast delivery to shoppers in major cities will be a key selling point, said Matthew Nobbs, Joybuy UK managing director, with orders placed by 11 a.m. arriving the same day, and orders placed before 11 p.m. arriving the next day. 

More than 15 million households in Europe and the UK overall would be covered by same-day delivery from launch. Delivery is free on orders over 29 euros ($33.21) or 29 pounds ($38.52), and Joybuy is also targeting Amazon Prime, with its "JoyPlus" unlimited free delivery subscription at an introductory price of 3.99 euros or 3.99 pounds a month.

Nobbs declined to say how much JD.com has invested in the project, which includes 60 warehouses and depots across Europe and its own last-mile delivery service.

In 2024, JD.com explored a takeover of UK consumer electricals retailer Currys  but ultimately walked away. It also held talks last year to acquire Argos from supermarket group Sainsbury’s , though those discussions also fell through.

($1 = 0.7528 pounds)

($1 = 0.8731 euros)

Source: Reuters
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