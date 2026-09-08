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JPMorgan names APAC, EMEA tech investment banking chiefs as international co-heads
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JPMorgan names APAC, EMEA tech investment banking chiefs as international co-heads

JPMorgan names APAC, EMEA tech investment banking chiefs as international co-heads

The JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo in one of the headquarters’ entrances in New York City, U.S., April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

08 Sep 2026 12:41PM (Updated: 08 Sep 2026 01:15PM)
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Sept 8 : JPMorgan Chase & Co has appointed its Asia Pacific and EMEA technology investment banking chiefs as co-heads of international technology investment banking, according to a memo issued by the company and seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Here are some details:

• Mark Fiteny, head of Asia-Pacific Technology, Media, and Telecom (APAC TMT) and New Economy Investment Banking, and Matt Gehl, head of EMEA Technology Investment Banking, were named co-heads of International Technology Investment Banking, the memo showed.

• The appointments were confirmed by a company spokesperson.

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• Fiteny and Gehl each bring more than two decades of experience and will support the bank's technology clients globally in their new roles.

• The bank also named Pieter Himpe, currently head of EMEA Internet and Tech Services within its technology investment banking division, as co-head of EMEA Technology Investment Banking alongside veteran banker Bill Hutchings.

• Gehl will remain based in London and Fiteny in Hong Kong.

Source: Reuters
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