Kalshi debuts US midterms hub for election forecasts and polling data

July 22 : Prediction market operator Kalshi said it had launched a new hub for tracking the U.S. midterm elections, offering users real-time election forecasts alongside polling, fundraising and historical election data.

The New York-based company said the hub will provide a market-based view of election races using prices from prediction markets, where traders buy and sell contracts tied to political outcomes.

Here are some details:

• Kalshi said its prices reflect the views of traders willing to risk money on an outcome rather than voters' stated preferences.

• Hub is intended to serve as a one-stop resource for voters, journalists, campaigns, policymakers and researchers seeking election forecasts.

• The launch comes as prediction markets have grown rapidly since the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

• Prediction markets provide a real-time view of traders' expectations, though critics say prices could be influenced by speculative trading and potential insider information.

• The hub includes live prediction markets for Senate, House and Governor races, polling averages from VoteHub, Federal Election Commission fundraising data, historical election results and campaign news and analysis.

• The company is marking the launch with an event in Washington, D.C., featuring political strategists and a live demonstration of the platform.