Logo
Logo

Business

Kia to invest $649 million to bring electric car production to Mexico
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Kia to invest $649 million to bring electric car production to Mexico

Kia to invest $649 million to bring electric car production to Mexico

The logo of Kia Motor is seen on its vehicle at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South Korea, April 3, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

29 Jul 2026 10:05PM (Updated: 29 Jul 2026 10:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY, July 29 : South Korea's Kia will produce and sell fully electric vehicles in Mexico, managing director for the company Horacio Chavez said on Wednesday. 

The car manufacturer will invest $649 million in Mexico, he added during President Claudia Sheinbaum's daily press conference.

The electric EV3 model is currently manufactured in South Korea, but starting August 4, production will begin at a Kia plant in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

"It's an investment made to adjust the production line, so the same plant continues to be used," Chavez added.

"A significant portion is intended for the domestic market," Sheinbaum said about the nationally produced car, as the government aims to promote the adoption of electric vehicles in Mexico.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement