Kia to invest $649 million to bring electric car production to Mexico

MEXICO CITY, July 29 : South Korea's Kia will produce and sell fully electric vehicles in Mexico, managing director for the company Horacio Chavez said on Wednesday.

The car manufacturer will invest $649 million in Mexico, he added during President Claudia Sheinbaum's daily press conference.

The electric EV3 model is currently manufactured in South Korea, but starting August 4, production will begin at a Kia plant in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

"It's an investment made to adjust the production line, so the same plant continues to be used," Chavez added.

"A significant portion is intended for the domestic market," Sheinbaum said about the nationally produced car, as the government aims to promote the adoption of electric vehicles in Mexico.