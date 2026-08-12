Logo
Logo

Business

KKR offers to buy over 8% First Gen stake from parent First Philippine Holdings
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

KKR offers to buy over 8% First Gen stake from parent First Philippine Holdings

KKR offers to buy over 8% First Gen stake from parent First Philippine Holdings

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Dollar note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

12 Aug 2026 04:47PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 12 : Philippines' First Gen Corp said on Wednesday that global investment firm KKR has offered to buy 8.43 per cent of the shares held by First Philippine Holdings Corp in the power producer.

Here are some details:  

• FPH, which holds 67.84 per cent in First Gen, said in a separate statement that it had received the offer from KKR.

• Under the proposal, KKR will buy 8.43 per cent of FPH's common shares held in First Gen.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• KKR will also launch a voluntary tender offer for the entire public float of 11.67 per cent of First Gen's 3.6 billion outstanding common shares.

• The tender offer will support a petition to voluntarily delist First Gen from the Philippine Stock Exchange.

• The companies did not provide financial details of the transaction.

• The statements came as a clarification to a media report that said KKR had offered 35 pesos per share to acquire an aggregate of 20.1 per cent stake in First Gen, valuing the company at nearly 126 billion pesos.

• No formal discussions between the parties have taken place, the companies said in their statements.

• KKR did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comments.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement