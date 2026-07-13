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Korean Air Q2 profit falls 34% on higher fuel costs, revenue hits record high
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Korean Air Q2 profit falls 34% on higher fuel costs, revenue hits record high

Korean Air Q2 profit falls 34% on higher fuel costs, revenue hits record high

FILE PHOTO: Men look at a Korean Air aircraft being towed at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, March 31, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

13 Jul 2026 04:06PM
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HONG KONG, July 13 : Korean Air Lines reported a 34 per cent drop in second-quarter operating profit on Monday, as surging fuel costs weighed on earnings despite the carrier posting record revenue for the quarter.

• The South Korean flag carrier said operating profit for the April-June period fell to 261.8 billion won ($174.52 million) from 398.9 billion won a year earlier.

• Revenue climbed to a 5.02 trillion won, up 26 per cent year-on-year, a record for the second quarter.

• Passenger revenue rose about 19 per cent year-on-year to 2.85 trillion won in the second quarter.

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• Stronger inbound tourism and rising transit demand, partly fuelled by geopolitical disruptions in the Middle East, helped offset a softening in outbound travel from South Korea amid higher oil prices.

• Cargo revenue surged about 46 per cent year-on-year to 1.54 trillion won, driven by robust demand tied to global artificial intelligence investments and strong exports of South Korean beauty products.

• Korean Air said it expected passenger demand to rebound in the third quarter, buoyed by peak summer travel and lower fuel surcharges, while targeting high-growth cargo segments, particularly AI-related industries, to sustain revenue momentum.

($1 = 1,500.1000 won)

Source: Reuters
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