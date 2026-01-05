Logo
Logo

Business

L3Harris sells 60% stake in space propulsion business for $845 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

L3Harris sells 60% stake in space propulsion business for $845 million

L3Harris sells 60% stake in space propulsion business for $845 million

FILE PHOTO: An L3Harris logo is displayed above a stand on the first day of the Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition in Sydney, Australia, November 4, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo

05 Jan 2026 08:42PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Jan 5 : ‌L3Harris Technologies said on Monday it will sell an about 60 per cent stake in its space propulsion and power systems business to private equity firm AE Industrial Partners for $845 million, ‌including debt.

The deal furthers L3Harris' ‌plan to shift its focus away from space and towards defense capabilities amid an increasingly uncertain global geopolitical environment.

The company will, however, continue to have sole ownership ‍of the RS-25 rocket engine, which is currently used on NASA's space launch system for the Artemis program.

The deal with AE Industrial, ​which was first ‌reported by Reuters on Sunday, is expected to close in the ​second half of 2026.

AE Industrial said its partnership ⁠with L3Harris would also ‌accelerate the development of future propulsion ​technologies, including nuclear propulsion, which will be critical to the exploration ‍of Mars.

Its previous space investments include Firefly Aerospace, ⁠RedWire Space and York Space Systems.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement