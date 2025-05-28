LA28 brings on Snowflake as data collaboration provider

Data cloud analytics company Snowflake has been appointed the official data collaboration provider for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles as well as Team USA, the American company said on Tuesday.

The Bozeman, Montana-based company said the partnership will enable data collaboration across Olympic and Paralympic Games for critical functions, which include athletes training data and fan engagement.

"Snowflake's fully managed platform lets Team USA centralize critical information for sharing and collaboration such as athlete training data, health records, nutrition sources and more, ensuring every competitor has the knowledge and support required to win," it added in a statement.

"Team USA can use Snowflake's flexible software architecture to connect and enrich fan data in order to build a complete profile of each fan and then engage with them in a personalized way.

"This helps Team USA bring fans closer to the action by delivering interactions that resonate with their interests—whether watching from home, following on social channels or attending events."

The Games will take place from July 14-30, 2028, and the Paralympic Games from August 15-27, 2028.

"As we progress toward 2028, our capabilities will continue to evolve and the opportunities to collaborate with Snowflake on data collaboration enhancements are paramount," said John Usher, CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties.

"This partnership enables us to scale efficiently and achieve our innovation goals for LA28 and Team USA."