Lawmakers raise alarm at Google plan to acquire Spirit Airlines data for AI models

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 : More than 120 US lawmakers raised concerns on Thursday about Alphabet's Google unit acquiring defunct carrier Spirit Airlines' internal data for $10 million to train artificial intelligence systems.

The lawmakers led by Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Steven Horsford said the sale would include 100 million emails, 500 million Microsoft Teams messages and other employee records.

The lawmakers asked the company to "exclude employee information from the transaction to the greatest extent possible."