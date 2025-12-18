Logo
Lawmakers raise concerns about Echostar deals to sell wireless spectrum to AT&T, SpaceX
A satellite model is placed on EchoStar Satellite Services logo in this picture illustration taken April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

18 Dec 2025 11:02PM
WASHINGTON, Dec 18 : Two Democratic lawmakers on Thursday raised concerns about EchoStar's deals to sell key spectrum to AT&T and SpaceX for $40 billion, saying it could shrink competition in wireless and satellite markets.

Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Greg Casar urged the Federal Communications Commission and Justice Department to closely scrutinize the $23 billion AT&T deal and $17 billion SpaceX deal. "AT&T’s proposed acquisition of spectrum from EchoStar threatens to further consolidate the wireless industry and exacerbate harms to consumers," the lawmakers wrote. "SpaceX’s proposed acquisition of spectrum from EchoStar may entrench SpaceX’s already dominant position in the satellite market."

The FCC and Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Source: Reuters
