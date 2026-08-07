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Levi Strauss reveals cybersecurity breach amid wider wave of attacks
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Levi Strauss reveals cybersecurity breach amid wider wave of attacks

Levi Strauss reveals cybersecurity breach amid wider wave of attacks

Aug 6, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; A detail view of Levi’s Stadium signage during training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

07 Aug 2026 06:58PM (Updated: 07 Aug 2026 07:02PM)
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Aug 7 : Levi Strauss on Friday disclosed a recent cybersecurity incident in which an unauthorized third party gained access to the company's systems through a social engineering attack targeting three employees.

The apparel maker joins a growing list of major firms worldwide that are facing a rise in cyberattacks and ransomware incidents that steal sensitive data and disrupt operations.

Here are some more details:

• Levi Strauss said in a regulatory filing that it has implemented containment measures and launched an investigation, the preliminary findings of which showed that certain corporate information was accessed and extracted.

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• The incident has not disrupted business operations and the company does not expect a material impact on its operations or financial results, it said.

• Google and internet intelligence data reviewed by Reuters showed that ransom-seeking hackers who use phone calls to compromise victims targeted dozens of prominent U.S. financial institutions and other businesses over the past month. The data indicated cybercriminals created digital traps for more than 200 companies in the past five weeks, including Levi Strauss.

• Levi's had raised its annual net sales forecast last month, betting that demand for its premium denim products would remain resilient among higher-income consumers.

Source: Reuters
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