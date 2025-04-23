Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

LG Electronics pauses India unit IPO plans, Bloomberg News reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

LG Electronics pauses India unit IPO plans, Bloomberg News reports

LG Electronics pauses India unit IPO plans, Bloomberg News reports

FILE PHOTO: Visitors wait in line to get into LG Electronics’ booth during Korea Electronics Show 2024 in Seoul, South Korea, October 23, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

23 Apr 2025 03:07PM (Updated: 23 Apr 2025 03:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LG Electronics has paused work on the initial public offering of its Indian unit [LGEL.NS] amid volatility in the local stock markets, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

The South Korean company has told advisers it may postpone the local unit's IPO and may decide to resume work on it if market conditions improve, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.

"The IPO process is underway, but we cannot comment on the timing at this stage," an LG Electronics official told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that referring to it as a suspension "does not seem appropriate".

The reported pause of plans come at a time when equity market volatility in India has led homegrown e-scooter maker Ather Energy [ATHR.NS] to cut its fresh share sale size by 15 per cent and slash its target valuation by 44 per cent.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement