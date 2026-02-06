LG Energy Solution to buy Canada JV stake from Stellantis for $100 as EV demand falters

SEOUL, Feb 6 : South Korea's LG Energy Solution on Friday said it plans to buy the 49 per cent stake held by Stellantis in their battery joint venture in Canada for the nominal amount of $100.

Stellantis also said on Friday it would book charges of around 22.2 billion euros ($26.5 billion) in the second half of last year as the Franco-Italian automaker scales down electric-vehicle development plans and launches a "strategic shift."

Stellantis and LGES are the latest companies to bear the brunt of stagnating demand for EVs under the Trump administration, which last year scrapped a consumer tax credit for EV purchases.

Stellantis and LG had unveiled a major investment in a joint venture in Ontario, Canada, in 2022, part of the carmaker's ambitious electrification strategy. More than C$5 billion ($3.65 billion) has been invested in the facility to date, LG said in a statement.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

LG Energy Solution said the factory, called NextStar Energy, will focus on batteries for energy storage systems, adding that it will supply electric vehicle batteries to Stellantis and other North American customers.

"Full ownership of NextStar Energy will enable us to respond swiftly to the growing demand from the ESS market," said David Kim, chief executive officer of LG Energy Solution, in a statement.

LG Energy Solution launched a series of battery joint ventures with major automakers in North America during the administration of former President Joe Biden, which promoted EV adoption. But last year, LG Energy Solution agreed with General Motors to buy the latter's stake in their joint venture battery plant in Lansing, Michigan.

The South Korean battery company is grappling with the fallout from the cancellation of major battery contracts including a multi-billion dollar deal with Ford.

($1 = 1.3688 Canadian dollars)