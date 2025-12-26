LG Energy Solution cancels 3.9 trillion won battery order with Freudenberg

SEOUL, Dec ‌26 : South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution (LGES) has cancelled a 3.9 trillion won ($2.7 billion) contract with Freudenberg Battery Power Systems, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

LG Energy Solution said it has mutually agreed ‌with Freudenberg Battery Power Systems to ‌terminate after Freudenberg scrapped plans for its battery business.

The announcement comes a week after LGES lost another contract, when it said Ford Motor terminated an EV battery supply deal worth about 9.6 trillion ‍won.

Ford said it would take a $19.5 billion writedown and scrap several electric-vehicle models, a dramatic example of the auto industry's retreat from battery-powered models in response ​to the Trump administration's ‌policies and weakening EV demand.

The contract termination means LGES will lose about 13.5 trillion ​won in expected revenue in less than 10 days, including ⁠from Ford, more than ‌half of its 25.62 trillion won in ​revenue last year.

LGES on Wednesday said it is selling a factory building and assets in ‍the U.S. state of Ohio to Honda Development ⁠and Manufacturing of America for $2.86 billion to improve joint venture ​operational efficiency.