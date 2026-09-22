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Ligent Technologies jumps in Hong Kong debut, outpacing key indices
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Ligent Technologies jumps in Hong Kong debut, outpacing key indices

Ligent Technologies jumps in Hong Kong debut, outpacing key indices

Bull statues near screens showing the Hang Seng stock index and stock prices outside Exchange Square, in Hong Kong, China, February 3, 2026. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

22 Sep 2026 09:54AM
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HONG KONG, Sept 22 : Shares of Chinese fibre-optic communications equipment maker Ligent Technologies jumped as much as 19.2 per cent to HK$39.3 a share in their Hong Kong debut on Tuesday, after the company raised HK$5.67 billion ($722.70 million) with its share sale.

The stock last traded at HK$36.20 a share, up 9.8 per cent from its HK$32.96 offer price, after opening at HK$36.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was recently up 0.1 per cent, while the Hang Seng Tech Index climbed 1 per cent.

Ligent sold 172.01 million shares in its base offering, giving it a market value of about HK$32.4 billion at the offer price, according to its listing prospectus.

Cornerstone investors include Primavera Investment Fund, GigaDevice, Amlogic Hong Kong, Mirae Asset Securities HK, PAG, ORIX-backed Turquoise Hime, Barings, GF Fund and E Fund, the prospectus showed.

The public offering was subscribed 35.16 times, while the international offering was subscribed 4.67 times, according to a filing on Monday.

($1 = 7.8456 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters
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