LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman to step down from Microsoft's board

June 5 : Reid Hoffman, billionaire co-founder of networking website LinkedIn, has decided not to stand for re-election to Microsoft's board of directors at its 2026 annual shareholder meeting, the software giant said in a filing on Friday.

Hoffman, who has served on the board since 2017, will stay on till the meeting. His decision was not a result of any disagreement with executives on any matter relating to policy or operations, Microsoft said.

In 2016, he sold LinkedIn to Microsoft for $26.2 billion in what was at the time the tech giant's largest-ever deal. The social networking platform has grown to over 1.3 billion members since.

Hoffman co-founded Inflection AI alongside Mustafa Suleyman in 2022 in an attempt to get ahead in the rapidly growing sector.

He also led investment in Airbnb's Series A financing round in 2010 and backed autonomous driving company Aurora through venture capital firm Greylock Partners in 2018.