Logitech CEO plans to boost spending on R&D and marketing

ZURICH, May 8 : Logitech International (LOGN.S) will increase spending on product development and marketing this year, CEO Hanneke Faber said, despite concerns over a possible global economic slowdown triggered by the Middle East crisis.

The Swiss-U.S. computer peripherals maker is looking to gaming, business customers and artificial intelligence-enabled devices to continue growth after cutting spending last year to deal with the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

"We can and we should invest," Faber told Reuters. "The world is changing so fast with AI, which offers so many opportunities."