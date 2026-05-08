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Logitech CEO plans to boost spending on R&D and marketing
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Business

Logitech CEO plans to boost spending on R&D and marketing

Logitech CEO plans to boost spending on R&D and marketing
FILE PHOTO: Logitech CEO Hanneke Faber poses before an interview with Reuters in Ecublens, Switzerland, April 30, 2024. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
Logitech CEO plans to boost spending on R&D and marketing
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Logitech logo on a building at the EPFL Innovation Park in Ecublens near Lausanne, Switzerland, April 30, 2024. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
08 May 2026 06:57PM (Updated: 08 May 2026 07:46PM)
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ZURICH, May 8 : Logitech International (LOGN.S) will increase spending on product development and marketing this year, CEO Hanneke Faber said, despite concerns over a possible global economic slowdown triggered by the Middle East crisis.

The Swiss-U.S. computer peripherals maker is looking to gaming, business customers and artificial intelligence-enabled devices to continue growth after cutting spending last year to deal with the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

"We can and we should invest," Faber told Reuters. "The world is changing so fast with AI, which offers so many opportunities."

Source: Reuters
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