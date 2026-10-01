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Malaysia Aviation Group signs deal to buy Airbus unit Sepang Aircraft Engineering
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Malaysia Aviation Group signs deal to buy Airbus unit Sepang Aircraft Engineering

Malaysia Aviation Group signs deal to buy Airbus unit Sepang Aircraft Engineering

The logo of Airbus is picuted at the Airbus facility in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire, France, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

01 Oct 2026 01:19PM (Updated: 01 Oct 2026 01:25PM)
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KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 : Malaysia Aviation Group, the parent of national carrier Malaysia Airlines, said on Thursday it has signed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire Airbus unit Sepang Aircraft Engineering.

• The proposed acquisition will support MAG's long-term business plan to strengthen its engineering and maintenance capabilities, expand its services portfolio and grow third-party revenue, it said in a statement.

• No deal value was disclosed.

• The transaction, targeted for completion in 2027, remains subject to the fulfillment of customary conditions, including approval from Malaysia's civil aviation authority, MAG said.

Source: Reuters
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