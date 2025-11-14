Malaysia's economy grows 5.2 y/y in Q3, in line with forecasts

KUALA LUMPUR :Malaysia's economy grew 5.2 per cent in the third quarter of 2025 from a year earlier, in line with expectations, following a rebound in key sectors and strong domestic consumption, official data showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters and a preliminary government estimate had forecast annual gross domestic product growth of 5.2 per cent in the July-to-September period, its fastest pace in a year.

In the second quarter, the economy expanded 4.4 per cent, matching the rate of growth in the first three months of the year.

Over the first nine months of the year as a whole, the economy grew by 4.7 per cent, with annual growth poised to come at the upper end of the Bank Negara Malaysia's forecast of 4 per cent and 4.8 per cent for 2025, Governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour told a press conference.

He said growth was subject to "both upside and downside risk", with the economy expected to benefit from a recovery in tourism and higher demand for the country's electrical and electronic goods.

The central bank's 2025 growth forecast is slower than from last year's 5.1 per cent, factoring in trade disruptions brought about by U.S. tariffs. The government said last month that it expects economic growth of between 4 per cent and 4.5 per cent next year.

Last week, BNM maintained its benchmark interest rate at 2.75 per cent, after cutting rates for the first time in five years at its July meeting, citing easing trade uncertainties.

Inflation was projected to remain moderate this year. Consumer prices in September rose 1.5 per cent from a year earlier, gaining pace slightly after slowing to a four-year low of 1.1 per cent in June.