Logo
Logo

Business

Malaysia’s IJM board calls Sunway's $2.8 billion takeover bid 'not fair', urges rejection
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Malaysia’s IJM board calls Sunway's $2.8 billion takeover bid 'not fair', urges rejection

Malaysia’s IJM board calls Sunway's $2.8 billion takeover bid 'not fair', urges rejection

A logo of IJM Corp is displayed at the construction firm's headquarters in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

13 Mar 2026 06:13PM (Updated: 13 Mar 2026 09:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

March 13 : Malaysia's IJM Corp said on Friday its board has urged shareholders to reject a roughly 11 billion ringgit ($2.80 billion) takeover offer from conglomerate Sunway, after an independent adviser said the offer price was "not fair and not reasonable."

M&A Securities, an independent adviser to IJM, said the offer price of 3.15 ringgit per IJM share represents a discount of between 46.1 per cent and 51.4 per cent to the estimated value of IJM shares, based on a sum-of-parts (SOPV) valuation, according to IJM's exchange filing. This approach tallies the aggregate valuation of a company's different business segments.

IJM’s board, concurring with M&A Securities, has unanimously determined the offer to be neither fair nor reasonable and accordingly urges shareholders to reject it.

The offer price represents a 14.5 per cent premium to IJM's last closing price at the time the proposal was announced.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

A merger would combine two sizeable Malaysian builders and property players, at a time when the sector faces increased competition for scale, financing, and advanced technical capabilities to secure large infrastructure and technology-based projects.

If the transaction goes through, it would rank as Asia’s fourth-largest deal this year, excluding Japan, according to financial services provider Dealogic's data.

Sunway did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

($1 = 3.9340 ringgit)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement