Malaysia's Maybank aims to mobilise $74 billion in sustainable finance by 2030

Jan 21 : Maybank plans to mobilise 300 billion ringgit ($74.00 billion) in sustainable finance over the next five years, Malaysia's largest lender by assets said on Tuesday.

The move comes as part of the bank's new five-year strategy, ROAR30, till 2030, which includes achieving a return on equity (ROE) of 13-14 per cent and an improved net interest margin of over 2.05 per cent, Maybank said in a release.

In 2022, Maybank launched M25+, a refinement of its original M25 plan, aimed at driving sustainable long-term growth beyond 2025. It has mobilised more than 156.32 billion ringgit as of the nine months of 2025 under M25+.

The lender also intends to invest 10 billion ringgit over the next five years in technology, data, and artificial intelligence as part of the new strategy.

Maybank said its ROAR30 strategy focuses on three pillars, the first anchored "on humanising financing services through values-based offering" and almost doubling its sustainable financing from M25+.

The second included scaling core businesses, including Islamic finance, wealth management, and corporate and investment banking, to tap South East Asia's growth.

The third pillar targets technology upgrades, including cloud and AI adoption, to modernise core banking and support growth beyond 2030.

($1 = 4.0540 ringgit)