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Manus original investors plan to buy back AI firm from Meta for $2 billion, The Information reports
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Business

Manus original investors plan to buy back AI firm from Meta for $2 billion, The Information reports

Manus original investors plan to buy back AI firm from Meta for $2 billion, The Information reports

People walk behind a logo of Meta Platforms company, during a conference in Mumbai, India, September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

18 Jun 2026 09:11PM (Updated: 18 Jun 2026 09:15PM)
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June 18 : The early Chinese backers of AI startup Manus are planning to buy the company back from Meta at the $2 billion price that the Facebook parent paid, The Information reported on Thursday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The move is in response to a Chinese government order that the deal be reversed, the report said.

Source: Reuters
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