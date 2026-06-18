Manus original investors plan to buy back AI firm from Meta for $2 billion, The Information reports
June 18 : The early Chinese backers of AI startup Manus are planning to buy the company back from Meta at the $2 billion price that the Facebook parent paid, The Information reported on Thursday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
The move is in response to a Chinese government order that the deal be reversed, the report said.
Source: Reuters
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