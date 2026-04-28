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Match Group invests $100 million in Grindr rival Sniffies with buyout option
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Business

Match Group invests $100 million in Grindr rival Sniffies with buyout option

Match Group invests $100 million in Grindr rival Sniffies with buyout option

Match Group logo and their app brands are seen in this illustration taken, May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

28 Apr 2026 05:18AM
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April 27 : Match Group is investing $100 million in Sniffies, a dating platform targeted at non-heterosexual men, in a deal giving the Tinder parent a significant minority position and the option of buying out the remaining equity in the future.

Match has been attempting a turnaround in recent times, reworking core features across its lineup to reduce negative experiences and focus on user experience as younger users grow more selective with dating apps. 

• Sniffies has grown to an estimated 3 million monthly active users globally, according to Match's statement.

• Match has applied this investment strategy earlier too, including with Hinge, where it first invested in 2017 before acquiring the business in late 2018.

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• Dating apps are facing intensifying competition, with many now betting that AI-powered features can help them adapt to shifting user preferences and improve matchmaking.

• LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr last year ended talks on a $3.46 billion take-private deal by its two largest shareholders, due to uncertainty over financing.

Source: Reuters
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