MBS expansion project to bank on bigger suites, premium offerings in bid to stand out from competition

SINGAPORE: The upcoming expansion of Marina Bay Sands (MBS) integrated resort will feature bigger suites and more premium offerings in a bid to court affluent travellers seeking unique experiences.

“(We want to) create a brand-new development that is separate and distinct, that has amenities that we don't have today to offer tourists coming into Singapore,” said Mr Patrick Dumont, president and chief operating officer of Las Vegas Sands, which owns MBS.

The expansion project, which will add a fourth tower to what is now a recognisable part of Singapore's skyline, held its groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday (Jul 15).

It has been billed as an “ultra-luxurious resort and entertainment destination”, to be built at an estimated total development cost of US$8 billion (S$10.3 million).

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The expected completion date is June 2030, with an estimated official opening set for January 2031 subject to approval from the Singapore government.

IR2 – as the project is currently called – will include an all-suite hotel tower with 570 suites; a multi-storey rooftop experience with restaurants and gardens called “Skyloop”; a new gaming area; more premium retail, F&B and wellness offerings; as well as about 200,000 sq ft of meeting space.

A 15,000-seat entertainment arena will also sit beside the 55-storey hotel tower.

In an interview with CNA a day before the groundbreaking, Mr Dumont said the average suite size will be larger than what’s currently available in MBS, where suites range from 75 sq m to 600 sq m.

This is why the number of planned suites has had to come down significantly from about 1,000 when the expansion project was first announced in 2019, to a final count of 570.

“Our view is that scale is an attribute; that design is a very positive attribute for hospitality, and having the right spaces necessary to provide the highest level of luxury service is going to create a tremendous distinction for this property,” said Mr Dumont.

“So, we're very focused on quality of the rooms, not the number of keys.”