Memory chipmaker Kioxia, retail operator Pan Pacific to be added to Nikkei index

TOKYO, March 5 : Japanese memory chipmaker Kioxia and Pan Pacific International Holdings, which has major discount retailer Don Quijote under its wing, will be added to Japan's Nikkei from April, the publisher of the stock average said on Thursday.

As part of a regular reshuffle of the benchmark gauge, battery manufacturer GS Yuasa and calculator maker Casio Computer will be removed, publisher Nikkei said.

Kioxia and Pan Pacific International are expected to give a boost to the key benchmark index that had climbed to record highs in February 2026, but momentum was dented as the Middle East conflict intensified.

Kioxia, the Bain-backed chipmaker, has seen its shares rise more than 12-fold since its market debut in December 2024. Pan Pacific International shares have risen 9.8 per cent so far this year.