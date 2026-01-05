Jan 5 : Shares ‌of the world's top memory chip providers rose on Monday as investors bet on further price gains due to a global supply crunch driven by surging demand for artificial-intelligence infrastructure.

Samsung co-CEO TM Roh described the shortage as "unprecedented" in an interview with Reuters, echoing peers who have warned that constraints could ‌persist for months, if not years, as the ‌race to build AI infrastructure consumes supply.

That demand has prompted memory chipmakers to divert manufacturing capacity toward high-bandwidth memory for AI servers, squeezing supply to almost every other sector such as flash chips used in USB drives and smartphones.

Prices in some segments have more than doubled ‍since February last year, according to market-research firm TrendForce, drawing in traders betting that the rally has further to run.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Micron rose about 2 per cent in early trading on Monday. South Korea-listed shares of SK Hynix and Samsung ​closed up nearly 3 per cent and ‌7.5 per cent, respectively.

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said last month he expects memory markets to remain tight past 2026. The company's shares ​gained a whopping 240 per cent in 2025, far outpacing the benchmark chip index's ⁠42 per cent gain.

Samsung's shares more than doubled ‌in value last year, while SK Hynix jumped nearly four-fold.

Smaller ​peers Western Digital, Applied Digital and Seagate Technology rose more than 3 per cent on Monday. SanDisk was up about 1.5 per cent.

Memory is ‍a highly cyclical industry, characteristically experiencing extreme downturns and highs with volatile ⁠pricing levels.

Analysts from Morningstar and J.P. Morgan have estimated that the ongoing upturn, ​routinely referred to as ‌the "supercycle", might persist well into 2027.