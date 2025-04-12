Meta to add Dina Powell McCormick, Patrick Collison to board

Meta Platforms will add former Republican official Dina Powell McCormick and fintech firm Stripe's CEO Patrick Collison to its board, effective April 15, the social media company said on Friday.

The Facebook parent said in a regulatory filing that it is increasing the size of its board to 15 members.

Powell McCormick, who spent 16 years in senior leadership roles at Goldman Sachs, has previously served as deputy national security adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump in his first term.

She has also served as a senior White House adviser and as assistant secretary of state for Condoleezza Rice under President George W. Bush.

Collison, who co-founded Stripe in 2010, was earlier a part of the Meta Advisory Group, which is an external advisory council established by the company to provide guidance on technology and product development.

"Patrick is deeply committed to expanding economic opportunity, and Dina has a long career advocating for economic development and supporting entrepreneurs," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.

The board additions come after Meta announced big policy changes earlier this year, including scrapping its U.S. fact-checking program, elevating Republican Joel Kaplan as the company's new chief global affairs officer, and ending its diversity programs.

In January, the company elected three new directors to its board including Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship and a close friend of Trump.

Meta's board also include Marc Andreessen, co-founder of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, and Tony Xu, CEO of DoorDash.