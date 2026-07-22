Meta adds Xbox Game Pass starter to Horizon+ subscription

July 21 : Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it is adding the Xbox Game Pass starter edition to its Meta Horizon+ subscription service, expanding its gaming offering on Quest virtual reality headsets.

The move deepens Meta's partnership with Microsoft's Xbox and will give Horizon+ subscribers access to more than 50 Game Pass titles alongside the existing catalog of more than 100 virtual reality games available through the service.

• Meta Horizon+ is a subscription service that gives Quest headset users access to a catalog of VR games, monthly game drops, and exclusive discounts.

• Through the Xbox Game Pass starter, Horizon+ customers will also get 10 hours of cloud gaming per month.

• Featured Game Pass titles include "Fallout 4", "Fallout 76", "Grounded", "DayZ" and "Overcooked 2".

• Meta said it will roll out a gamepad emulator in the coming weeks, allowing Quest Touch controllers to function like an Xbox controller.

• In April, Meta raised U.S. prices for its Quest virtual reality headsets, citing higher memory chip and component costs.

• Earlier this month, Microsoft said it would cut about 3,200 jobs in its gaming division as part of a broader restructuring aimed at improving returns after years of investment in Xbox, including its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.