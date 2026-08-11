US court rules Meta, other tech firms must face thousands of lawsuits over social media addiction

US appeals court on Monday (Aug 10) allowed thousands of lawsuits to move forward against Meta Platforms, Alphabet's Google, ByteDance's TikTok and Snap Inc's Snapchat over claims they designed their products to be addictive to young users.

The San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an appeal by Meta and TikTok seeking to overturn a lower court ruling requiring them to face more than 3,000 lawsuits filed in federal court, saying the companies had appealed too early.

The companies had argued that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 - which generally shields online companies from claims over content posted by their users - also bars lawsuits claiming they failed to warn the public about the addictive nature of their platforms.

Most appeals come after a case has concluded with a ruling or a verdict. The companies contended that they should not have to wait until the litigation ends to challenge the lower court's rejection of their immunity defence. But the 9th Circuit said Section 230 provides a defence to liability, not immunity from lawsuits, so the appeal was premature.

META LOSES BID TO DELAY MULTISTATE TRIAL

The court also denied Meta's bid to postpone a trial beginning on Wednesday in a lawsuit brought by 29 state attorneys general alleging that the company illegally collected and used children’s data, designed its social media platforms to keep young users hooked, and misled consumers about their safety. The company had argued that the trial couldn't go forward while the appeal had been outstanding.

The news comes days after a New Mexico judge found Meta had created a public nuisance in the state and ordered it to pay US$567 million into a teen mental health fund and implement youth-safety measures.

A spokesperson for Meta declined to comment.

Representatives for TikTok did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday's ruling.

In a statement, Lexi Hazam and Previn Warren, the attorneys representing the plaintiffs, said the ruling was Meta's last "procedural off-ramp" before the trial starting this week.

"A trial is how the public finds out what Meta knew about its products' impact on children, when it knew it, and what it chose to do with that knowledge," the attorneys said. "Meta has fought to keep that evidence from the public."