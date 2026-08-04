Meta, Anthropic, Google, OpenAI to meet with Trump advisers amid rogue AI agent fallout

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 : Meta, Anthropic, Google and OpenAI staff will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump's advisers on Tuesday about voluntary safety testing for advanced AI models, according to four sources familiar with the meeting, as concerns over rogue AI agents grow.

The meeting follows disclosures from OpenAI and Anthropic that their AI tools breached the systems of other companies. The hacks raised concerns among U.S. lawmakers about whether increasingly capable AI models could be used to conduct or facilitate cyberattacks.

The White House meeting will focus on the U.S. government's efforts to measure the hacking capabilities of the most advanced American AI models, according to the sources.

The Trump administration said in June it would ask the companies developing those models to voluntarily submit them for government tests up to 30 days before they plan to release them to the public. Five Democratic senators called on Trump on Tuesday to work with Congress to pass legislation making testing permanent for the most advanced American-made AI models, called "frontier models."

"The United States cannot afford to create a policy environment in which the most advancedAmerican AI systems are subject to opaque, case-by-case restrictions while Chinese alternativesappear cheaper, easier to access, and more predictable to deploy," the senators said in the letter.

In a statement on Monday, the White House said the testing details were finished, but did not say whether it would release them to the public.

The Trump administration has said little in public beyond that U.S. officials are monitoring the OpenAI hack. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman visited the White House last week.