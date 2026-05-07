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Meta challenges UK media regulator over online safety fees
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Meta challenges UK media regulator over online safety fees

Meta challenges UK media regulator over online safety fees

People walk behind a logo of Meta Platforms company, during a conference in Mumbai, India, September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

07 May 2026 09:13PM (Updated: 07 May 2026 09:34PM)
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LONDON, May 7 : Facebook and Instagram owner Meta is bringing a legal challenge against Britain's media regulator Ofcom over how fees and penalties are set under the government's Online Safety Act, Ofcom said on Thursday.

An Ofcom spokesperson said in a statement: "Meta have initiated a judicial review in relation to online safety fees and penalties.

"Under the Online Safety Act, these are to be set with reference to a provider's 'Qualifying Worldwide Revenue', which we have defined based on a plain reading of the law.

"Disappointingly, Meta are objecting to the payment of fees, and any penalties that could be levied on companies in future, that are calculated on this basis.

"We will robustly defend our reasoning and decisions."

Source: Reuters
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