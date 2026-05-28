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Meta commits extra funding to oversight board until 2028
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Meta commits extra funding to oversight board until 2028

Meta commits extra funding to oversight board until 2028

People walk behind a logo of Meta Platforms company, during a conference in Mumbai, India, September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

28 May 2026 11:09PM (Updated: 28 May 2026 11:14PM)
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May 28 : Meta Platforms' Oversight Board said on Thursday the tech giant has committed additional funding to secure the independent watchdog's operations through 2028.

Social media platforms have been facing intense pressure to balance allowing free speech and curbing misinformation, while integrating AI.

The new funds will go into the board's trust, co-chair Paolo Carozza said, adding that Meta continues to refer complex cases of content moderation to the board and respond to recommendations.

The board did not disclose the amount of extra funding. In 2024, Meta had committed to at least $30 million allocated annually over the next three years, according to a blog post from the watchdog.

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The Oversight Board is a body of experts that makes binding decisions and issues recommendations on content issues across the company's social media platforms.

In April 2025, it sharply rebuked the Instagram parent for "hastily" dismantling its U.S. fact-checking operations and easing restrictions on contentious topics such as immigration and gender identity.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg initiated those rollbacks in January 2025, arguing that previous moderation efforts had resulted in "too much censorship."

The changes, which included shifting to a crowdsourced "community notes" system, were widely viewed as an effort to ease conservative criticism and align with the incoming Trump administration.

Source: Reuters
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