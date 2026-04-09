Logo
Logo

Business

Meta, CoreWeave deepen AI cloud partnership with fresh $21 billion deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Meta, CoreWeave deepen AI cloud partnership with fresh $21 billion deal

Meta, CoreWeave deepen AI cloud partnership with fresh $21 billion deal

A screen displays the company logo for CoreWeave, Inc. in New York City, U.S., March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

09 Apr 2026 07:08PM (Updated: 09 Apr 2026 08:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

April 9 : CoreWeave has signed a fresh $21 billion deal to provide cloud computing capacity to Meta Platforms, deepening their partnership as the social media giant expands infrastructure to support rapidly increasing artificial intelligence workloads.

The latest deal, which extends through December 2032, is in addition to a similar $14 billion agreement signed in September last year.   

Shares of CoreWeave rose 3.4 per cent in premarket trading, while those of Meta were up 2.1 per cent.

Meta has been rapidly expanding high-performance compute capacity to power the development and deployment of its large language models.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

CoreWeave's data centers house Nvidia's graphics processing units, which offer the kind of specialized compute capacity that hyperscalers like Meta are scrambling to secure.

The Facebook-parent plans to spend up to $135 billion on its AI buildout this year.

Separately, CoreWeave said in a regulatory filing that it plans to sell $1.25 billion of bonds and $3 billion of convertible bonds.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement