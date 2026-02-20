Meta cuts stock awards by 5% for most employees to fund AI goals, FT reports

Feb 19 : Meta reduced its annual distribution of stock options by about 5 per cent for most of its staff, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg ploughs billions of dollars into its artificial intelligence goals, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The Facebook parent did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Meta and other Big Tech companies are competing to outbuild each other with massive data centers to get ahead in Silicon Valley's heated AI race.

The social media company expects capital expenditure for 2026 to be between $115 billion and $135 billion.

Meta has slashed equity-based awards for the bulk of its employees for the second year in a row, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Last year, the company had cut the stock award by roughly 10 per cent, which shocked some staff at the time, according to the report.