Meta is cutting around 600 roles in AI unit, Axios reports

Meta is cutting roughly 600 positions out of the several thousand roles within its Superintelligence Labs artificial intelligence unit, Axios reported on Wednesday.

The cuts will affect the company's Facebook Artificial Intelligence Research (FAIR) unit, product-related AI and AI infrastructure units, while sparing the newly formed TBD Lab, according to the report, which cited an internal memo.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

The parent of Facebook and Instagram reorganized its AI efforts under Superintelligence Labs in June after senior staff departures and a poor reception for its open-source Llama 4 model.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said in July Meta would spend hundreds of billions of dollars to build several massive AI data centers for Superintelligence.

The company began investing in AI in 2013, with the launch of FAIR and recruiting Yann LeCun, its chief AI scientist, to lead the effort and building a global research network focused on deep learning.