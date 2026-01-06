Meta delays global rollout of Ray-Ban Display glasses on strong US demand, supply squeeze

Jan 6 : ‌Meta said on Tuesday it has decided to pause international expansion of its Ray-Ban Display glasses due to short supply and strong demand in the United States.

The Facebook-parent had planed to rollout its augmented reality smart glasses Meta Ray-Ban Display in the UK, France, ‌Italy and Canada starting early this year ‌after tasting success with earlier versions.

Meta said it would prioritize fulfilling U.S. orders while it re-evaluates its approach to international availability, citing extremely limited inventory for what it described as a "first-of-its-kind product".

"Since launching last fall, we'e seen an overwhelming amount ‍of interest, and as a result, product waitlists now extend well into 2026," the company said in a blog post.

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses, developed with EssilorLuxottica's Ray-Ban, let wearers take photos, stream ​content and talk to ‌an AI assistant. The eyewear giant said in October it would accelerate production capacity for its booming ​smart glasses business.

Meta also announced new features for the glasses and ⁠its Meta Neural Band wrist ‌device at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las ​Vegas.

The social media giant is adding a teleprompter feature in the glasses, allowing consumers to read notes ‍and scroll using the wristband. Meta is also expanding pedestrian navigation ⁠to four more cities including Denver, Las Vegas, Portland and Salt ​Lake City, bringing the ‌total to 32.