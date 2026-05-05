Meta to expand teen safeguards to 27 EU countries, Facebook safeguards in June

(Fixes typographical error in headline)

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, May 5 : Meta Platforms will expand technology safeguards for teen accounts to 27 European Union countries and to Facebook in the United States, the U.S. tech giant said on Tuesday, as it seeks to fend off criticism regarding its efforts protecting teenagers online.

Tech companies are coming under increasing pressure worldwide to come up with age-checking measures over mounting concerns about online abuse, teen mental health and the spread of AI-generated child sexual images.

Meta last year rolled out technology to proactively find accounts they suspect to be teens, even if they list an adult birthday, and place them in Teen Account protections.

"This technology will be expanded to 27 countries in the European Union. Meta is also expanding this technology to Facebook in the United States for the first time, with the UK and EU to follow in June," the company said in a blogpost.

It also detailed its use of advanced artificial intelligence to detect underage accounts beyond simple admissions of age.

This includes using AI technology to analyze entire profiles for contextual clues to determine if an account likely belongs to someone underage and strengthening circumvention measures to prevent new accounts from users Meta suspects are underage.